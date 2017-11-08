Food Lion Opens Its Newest Store In Hancock, Maryland

Food Lion celebrated the grand opening of its newest Maryland store, located at 345 North Pennsylvania Avenue in Hancock, on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

“Food Lion is proud to join the Hancock community,” said Eric Sword, Food Lion’s director of operations for the region. “We look forward to creating an easy shopping experience for our customers as we offer an expanded assortment of quality, fresh products while ensuring the low prices our customers expect from Food Lion.”

At the grand opening, Food Lion distributed $10 gift cards and insulated tote bags to the first 100 customers. In addition, the Salisbury, North Carolina-based grocer announced a 6,000-meal donation to Interfaith Service Coalition as part of its Food Lion Feeds initiative, through which the company is working to end hunger in local communities. The food donation included fresh produce as well as shelf-stable products.

Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has committed to provide 500 million meals to those in need by the end of 2020.

Food Lion has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 63,000 associates.