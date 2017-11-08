Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division Ratifies Agreement With UFCW Local 400

The Kroger Co. Mid-Atlantic Division associates working at Kroger stores in West Virginia and surrounding areas have ratified a new labor agreement with United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 400.

“We are pleased to reach an agreement that is good for our associates. This new contract provides good pay increases, affordable healthcare and financial support from the company to our associates’ pension fund to support their retirement,” said Jerry Clontz, president of Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic division. “This agreement comes after thoughtful and productive work by both the company and union bargaining committees. I want to thank our associates for supporting this agreement and for the excellent service they provide to our customers every day.”

The agreement covers 4,200 associates working at 39 stores. It includes 34 stores in West Virginia, three in Ohio and two in Kentucky.

The Kroger Co. employs 450,000 thousand associates serving nine million customers daily. It operates 2,793 retail food stores under a variety of local banner names in 35 states and D.C. It operates an expanding ClickList offering—its personalized online ordering service—in addition to 2,258 pharmacies, 783 convenience stores, 307 fine jewelry stores, 222 retail health clinics, 1,472 supermarket fuel centers and 38 food production plants across the U.S.

