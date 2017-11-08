Mars Food Completes Preferred Brands International Buy

Mars Food said Nov. 2 that it has finalized the purchase of Preferred Brands International, a Stamford, Connecticut-based manufacturer and marketer of all-natural, ready-to-heat Indian and Asian food products sold primarily under the Tasty Bite brand.

Tasty Bite’s portfolio includes a wide range of vegetarian offerings, such as Indian/Asian entrees, spice and simmer meal kits, and organic rice and lentils. Every product that carries the Tasty Bite brand is all-natural, according to the company. Many are organic, and none have artificial ingredients like artificial preservatives, colors, flavors or GMOs.

While the majority of sales are generated in the U.S., Preferred Brands International and its subsidiaries also manufacture products that are sold through retailers in the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand and through foodservice channels in India.

Mars Food, a segment of Mars Inc., has a broad portfolio of brands including ready-to-eat and dry rices and grains, sauces, meal kits, meal helpers and spices under the Uncle Ben’s, Masterfoods, Dolmio’s, Seeds of Change brands and others.

Fiona Dawson, global president for Mars Food, Drinks and Multisales, said, “I’m delighted that we have completed the acquisition of Preferred Brands International and Tasty Bite. From our first meeting with the company, we were impressed by the strength of its portfolio, capabilities and the strong values which run through the business allowing us to deliver against our purpose: Better Food Today. A Better World Tomorrow.”