New York City Drivers Able To Pay Parking Tickets At 7-Eleven

A new service will allow New York City drivers to pay for parking tickets in cash at more than 100 7-Eleven locations in all five city boroughs.

“No one likes paying parking tickets, but PayNearMe makes it convenient for those who prefer to resolve their debt by paying cash,” said Jacques Jiha, New York City Department of Finance commissioner. “We are pleased to offer this service as an additional payment option for New York City drivers as it is in line with our consistent efforts to enhance customer service.”

To make a cash payment, those with parking ticket violations can go to nyc.gov/dofpaynearme and click the “Get Started” button to obtain a PayNearMe payment code for any unpaid balances. The code and the cash payment for the New York City Department of Finance is then presented to any 7-Eleven cashier. The transaction takes less than one minute and payment is posted within approximately 15 minutes to one hour. A fee of $2.99 applies.

“PayNearMe looks forward to working with the City of New York to offer new cash payment alternatives,” said Mike Kaplan, PayNearMe SVP of merchant processing. “With a significant number of payment locations, people can pay their fines anytime, day or night. It also removes the strain from city offices and automates the payment process so that payments post on time and money can be put back to work.”