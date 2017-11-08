Price Chopper/Market 32 Partners With Instacart For Home Delivery

Price Chopper and Market 32 supermarkets have partnered with Instacart to bring same-day home delivery of groceries to Price Chopper/Market 32 customers in Binghamton and Syracuse, New York; Hartford, Connecticut; and Worcester, Massachusetts.

The new delivery service now is available in those markets.

Price Chopper said customers will be charged the same prices they would find in the stores, including the vast majority of advertised sale prices.

The Instacart delivery fee varies based on the order size and desired delivery time. The specific delivery fee for each order will be displayed during checkout before the order is placed. For orders totaling more than $35, Instacart typically charges a $5.99 fee for orders placed at least two hours in advance and a $7.99 fee for orders requested within one hour.

“We’re proud of the product mix and shopping experience we provide in our stores. We’re thrilled to extend both beyond our four walls by adding the convenience of grocery delivery through Instacart in these four markets. We know that our customers are busy and always looking for ways to save both time and money. Offering fresh produce, the best meats and grocery staples delivered right to the doorstep at a good value is yet another way that we can serve our customers,” said Glen Bradley, Price Chopper/Market 32’s group VP of marketing.

“Instacart’s success hinges on our ability to offer customers same-day delivery from the stores they love within their own communities,” said Andrew Nodes, Instacart VP of retail accounts.

Based in Schenectady, New York, the Golub Corp. owns and operates 136 Price Chopper and Market 32 grocery stores in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Golub’s 20,000 teammates collectively own more than 44 percent of the company’s privately held stock, making it one of the nation’s largest privately held corporations that is predominantly employee owned.