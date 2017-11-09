Earth Fare Opens First Virginia Location In Roanoke

Earth Fare, a specialty organic and natural foods grocery store, has opened its newest location at 2203 Franklin Road in Roanoke, Virginia—its first in the state. The grand opening celebration began with a ribbon-cutting and a $3,000 donation to the Roanoke Community Garden Association, funding a public garden in the Roanoke area. Throughout the day, shoppers enjoyed product demonstrations, giveaways and entertainment.

With 44 locations across the Southeast and Midwest and more stores to come, Asheville, North Carolina-based Earth Fare describes itself as a national brand with local roots, demonstrating a “commitment to each community it serves.” Earlier this year, Earth Fare hosted a local vendor fair in search of local products for the new store. The company interviewed dozens of artisans and growers before selecting a variety of vendors, including Homestead Creamery.

To hear what the Roanoke shoppers would want out of the new store, Earth Fare connected with a range of community members through its community advisory board. The board is comprised of local health and wellness experts, as well as residents and community leaders. Earth Fare says these individuals have been integral in tailoring its approach to the in-store experience and within the community to ensure the store’s offerings meet the needs of local shoppers.

“We could not be more thrilled to now offer Roanoke residents a place to shop conveniently for their families, knowing their carts are full of only the healthiest, tastiest foods,” said Frank Scorpiniti, president and CEO of Earth Fare. “We are thankful to our local vendors and community advisory board for helping Earth Fare build the best healthy offering, specific to Roanoke.”

All produce sold by Earth Fare are free of a variety of “unacceptable ingredients,” found on Earth Fare’s Boot List. In addition, the retailer offers more than 750 private brand food products sourced using only non-GMO ingredients.

Beyond groceries, the new store also will feature Earth Fare’s Heirloom Organic Juice Bar, which serves 100 percent Certified Organic smoothies and juices, and offers custom blends as well as bottles to go. Shoppers will find a wide variety of organic choices at Earth Fare’s Roanoke Kitchen, featuring a salad bar, hot foods bar, pizza station, sandwich counter and meals on-the-go. The store offers and 80-seat café and free wi-fi.

