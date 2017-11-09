Harveys Supermarket Debuts Three New Locations In West Florida

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie, celebrated the opening of three new Harveys stores in West Florida yesterday. The grocer opened a second store in Tampa (7851 Palm River Road) and expanded into Lakeland with two new locations (2630 U.S. Highway 92 and 1305 Ariana St. W.).

A ribbon-cutting ceremony leading up to the 8:00 a.m. opening was followed by live music and sampling. The first 500 customers at each store received a mystery gift card for the chance to win $5-$500.

Harveys was founded in 1924 in Nashville, Georgia, and now operates 80 stores throughout four southeastern states. In November 2016, the grocer refreshed and re-launched nearly 70 locations, which “stemmed a new energy for the grocer that has propelled Harveys Supermarket towards significant growth over the past year,” the company says. In Florida, Harveys has opened nearly 20 locations in the last year with expansion into seven new markets.

“Harveys Supermarket has thrived over the past year, and we continue to receive an overwhelmingly positive response from our customers. This is no doubt due to the dedication our team has applied to customer listening sessions to truly identify our customers’ needs so we can best tailor each store to provide the service, products and prices our customers in the area desire,” said Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers. “At Harveys Supermarket, our goal is to provide great prices while continuing to offer great value. We are confident our customers will be able to find great savings on thousands of items in their new Harveys Supermarket, because we are committed to providing multiple savings programs with lower prices on items they buy most.”

Each new location offers customers a shopping experience that is customized for their community. Some of the new features and savings opportunities available at all three locations include: