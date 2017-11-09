Publix Adding 40,000 S.F. To Its Atlanta Dairy Plant

Southeast regional grocer Publix Super Markets plans to expand its Atlanta, Georgia, dairy plant located in Gwinnett County, part of Metro Atlanta, by 40,000 s.f., bringing the total square footage of the facility to approximately 240,000. Located at 445 Hurricane Trail in Dacula, the plant expansion will bring a projected 44 new jobs, along with a capital investment of $48.7 million to Gwinnett County.

Publix’s plans for the expansion project include installation of specialized equipment to enable the production of its Extended Shelf Life (ESL) product line. The facility is a part of the Publix distribution center, which totals more than 2 million s.f. Publix has nine distribution centers and 11 manufacturing facilities throughout the Southeast.

“As we continue to live by our mission of being a premier quality food retailer, we are always searching for more ways to better serve our customers,” said Brenda Reid, media and community relations manager. “The expansion of the Atlanta dairy plant will allow us to increase the volume of dairy production while expanding our customers’ in-store selections.”

“The Georgia Department of Economic Development is very excited about Publix’s expansion announcement,” said Lindsay Martin, director of existing industry and regional recruitment at the Georgia Department of Economic Development. “We’re glad to have had the opportunity to work with our partners in Gwinnett County on this venture, one that is sure to further strengthen our pro-business community here in Georgia.”

“We are proud that a thriving and respected organization like Publix chose to expand their manufacturing operations in Gwinnett County,” said Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chair Charlotte Nash. “Their continued investment speaks highly of the assets we have available to support growing companies, and we congratulate them on their continued success.”

“We are continuously driven to make Gwinnett County a prime location for top industry innovators and businesses,” said Andrew Carnes, director of economic development, Partnership Gwinnett. “With such a dynamic industry leader choosing to continue their investment in Gwinnett, it is yet another example of how we have become a strong draw for major corporations, and we are pleased to support them as part of our community.”

