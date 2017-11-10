Kroger Hiring For The Holidays, Launches ‘Can Hunger’ Drive In Atlanta

The Kroger Co. is hiring for an estimated 14,000 part-time and seasonal roles across its family of companies this holiday season. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply at jobs.kroger.com.

“We are delighted to welcome new associates to our team this holiday season,” said Lanell Ohlinger, VP of talent development. “At Kroger, we have the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of more than nine million customers who shop with us every day. If you love people and you love food, our stores are a wonderful place to help make customers’ lives and celebrations easier and a little bit brighter.”

Talent development is a core driver of the company’s recently announced Restock Kroger plan. As part of Restock Kroger, the company says it will invest an incremental $500 million in human capital over the next three years. This will be in addition to Kroger’s continued efforts to rebalance pay and benefits while also focusing on certifications and performance incentives, career opportunities and training.

“Now more than ever, Kroger is a great place to come for a job and stay for a great career,” Ohlinger added.

Kroger says it also remains committed to hiring veterans, military service members and their families. Kroger has hired more than 43,000 veterans since 2009 and more than 9,600 veterans in 2017.

Kroger ‘Can Hunger’ campaign to benefit Atlanta Community Food Bank

As food banks around the country begin collecting food for the holidays, Kroger is making it easy this year to “Can Hunger” in Atlanta through donations to the Atlanta Community Food Bank and other local Feeding America Food Banks.

From Nov. 12 to Dec. 24, Kroger customers can purchase $1, $3 or $5 icons to help provide food for area families in need. All donations collected in the Atlanta area will benefit the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

“The Can Hunger campaign is one of our most popular community initiatives. It is truly a great opportunity for Kroger customers to give back to local families in need during the holiday season because even a small donation can make a large impact in feeding those who are less fortunate,” said Felix Turner, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Atlanta division. “Over the years, our associates and customers have helped us supply food banks with countless meals for the communities we serve, and we hope to top that success this year.”

The Can Hunger campaign aligns with Kroger’s companywide Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative, which launched in September. Through Zero Hunger | Zero Waste, Kroger has set a vision to “end hunger in the places we call home” and to eliminate waste—especially food waste—in its company by 2025.

Kroger’s Atlanta Division is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and is one of the Southeast’s largest retail grocery chains, with more than 184 stores, covering Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina.

