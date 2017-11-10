CGA’s Retail Marketing Services President, CEO Retiring

David Reid, president and CEO of Retail Marketing Services Inc. (RMS), will retire effective Nov. 17. Matthew Dodson, EVP, has been named the company’s interim president and CEO.

Reid was appointed president and CEO of RMS—the holding company for the California Grocers Association (CGA) for-profit businesses—after its acquisition by CGA following a merger with the California Independent Grocers Association. The company operates the California Shopping Cart Retrieval Company (CSCRC) and the California Coupon Redemption Center (CCRC). It also operates a shopping cart repair and maintenance business line. RMS is headquartered in Burbank, California.

Prior to the acquisition, Reid was president and CEO of CSCRC. He was hired in 2001 as EVP, and in 2009, he was named president and CEO.

“We appreciate Dave’s many years of dedicated service to both CSCRC and RMS,” said Ron Fong, CGA president and CEO. “We wish him the best.”

“We thank Dave for all of his hard work in completing the RMS merger,” said Kathleen Smith, chair of RMS. “We look forward to Matthew’s vision of growing RMS to benefit the grocery and other retail industries.”

Dodson joined CSCRC in 2012 as EVP and was responsible for managing all business lines, implementing strategic growth plans, budgeting and supervising department directors. He also oversaw the restructuring of the business line for coupon processing.

Prior to CSCRC, Dodson served as director, local government relations, for CGA. His responsibilities included representing the grocery industry before city and county governments throughout Southern California.

“Matthew has been associated with the grocery industry through his work with RMS, CSCRC and CGA for almost a decade and has considerable knowledge as it relates to the companies that RMS operates,” Fong said.

