  • Search 
    search
Home
Store News
Corporate Store News

Whole Foods Market Now Selling Amazon Devices In-Store

Posted by
Date:
in: Corporate Store News, Equipment & Technology, Home Page Slider, Operations, Southwest, Store News, Technology
Leave a comment
Whole Foods storefront

Whole Foods Market customers now can shop for Amazon devices, such as the new Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Fire TV, Kindle e-readers and Fire tablets, at more than 100 Whole Foods stores. In addition, Amazon Pop-Up stores will open at Whole Foods locations in Chicago, Illinois, and Rochester Hills, Michigan, on Nov. 13; Davie, Florida, and Pasadena, California, on Nov. 14; and the new Union Station store in Denver, Colorado, on Nov. 15.

In time for holiday shopping and entertaining, Whole Foods customers will be able to try out Amazon devices and learn about services like Prime and Prime Video at the staffed Amazon Pop-Up stores.

Starting the week leading up to Black Friday, Amazon is offering Whole Foods shoppers deals, including $20 off the Echo Dot, the new Amazon Echo, the Amazon Cloud Cam and the Fire 7 table; and $30 off the new Echo Plus, the Kindle Paperwhite and the Fire HD 8 tablet.

Amazon’s acquisition of Whole Foods closed in August, and the online retailer says these collaborative programs are another step forward in the integration between the two companies.

Keep reading:

Whole Foods Market To Host In-Store Holiday Tasting Events

Tags:

About The Author

A word nerd, grocery geek and two-year member of The Shelby Report. She is a proud new homeowner and a great lover of avocado toast.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *