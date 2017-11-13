Big Y, Instacart Expand Same-Day Grocery Delivery

Instacart, an on-demand grocery delivery service, and Big Y World Class Markets, one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England, have expanded their same-day grocery delivery service to select stores in the Boston and Worcester areas. The service allows Big Y customers to complete their grocery shopping online and have their orders delivered to their doors in as little as one hour. Big Y and Instacart first joined forces in May.

“We know our customers are busy and that any found time in their week can make a difference,” said Michael D’Amour, EVP for Big Y. “By partnering with an industry leader like Instacart, we’re able to provide our customers with the quality and service they’ve come to expect from Big Y without leaving their house.”

Big Y customers now can visit instacart.com or download the Instacart app to fill their virtual carts with all their favorite items, from produce and meat to everyday essentials, and have them delivered straight to their doorstep by Instacart. At checkout, customers can add their Silver Savings Club number to receive advertised discounts and then choose a delivery window within one hour, two hours or up to seven days in advance. Instacart’s shoppers will do the rest.

Instacart delivery starts at $5.99 on orders of $35 or more. Instacart Express membership also is available, enabling unlimited free same-day deliveries on orders of more than $35. After a free trial period, Instacart Express membership is $14.99 per month or $149 per year.

