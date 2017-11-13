Smart & Final Sponsoring Clippers Foundation’s Thanksgiving Event

The L.A. Clippers will host the 29th Annual “Teamwork at the Table” Thanksgiving event on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at the St. Joseph Center, a nonprofit social service agency in Venice, California, that helps more than 6,500 individuals annually. Smart & Final, the official grocery and warehouse store of the Clippers and corporate sponsor of the event, will donate 8,000 pounds of Thanksgiving essentials, including turkeys, stuffing, pumpkin pies and more. Clippers players will join Clippers staff, season ticket holders and Smart & Final associates and volunteers to serve the meals and distribute clothing and books to 500 pre-selected families in need. The players attending are Austin Rivers, Sam Dekker, Brice Johnson, Sindarius Thornwell and Jawun Evans.

Teamwork at the Table is now in its 29th year and is the culmination of the Clippers’ annual food and clothing drive. The event is made possible by the cumulative efforts of the Clippers’ families, season ticket holders, fans, corporate partners and the L.A. Clippers Foundation. Since its inception, the Clippers Foundation says it has been committed to promoting positive educational, civic, environmental and humanitarian values through community outreach programs.

The Smart & Final Charitable Foundation, Smart & Final’s nonprofit dedicated to giving back, improving the quality of life and nourishing the communities it serves, will be participating in the event for the first time as the Clippers’ official grocery and warehouse partner. Through monetary grants, the Charitable Foundation supports nonprofits committed to health and wellness, education, hunger relief, and team sports and youth Development.

