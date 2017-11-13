Weis Markets Expands Educational Programs With ‘Weis Explorers’

Weis Markets is launching a new educational field trip program named “Weis Explorers” as it expands its overall education offerings to all of its 204 stores.

Weis Explorers is a free, 90-minute classroom program that invites children in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade to catch a behind-the-scenes glimpse of their local Weis Markets. After exploring the store, students can sample a treat that they help to create.

The program is intended to complement the company’s existing educational program, “Weis Mystery Tours.” Designed for second- through fourth-grade students, the program educates children on the benefits of making healthy food choices and being physically active by having them search the store for clues to a mystery that helps “Energetic George” regain his energy. Students read nutritional labels and sample new foods, helping to “set the stage for a lifetime of healthy eating habits,” the retailer says.

Both programs are available at all Weis Markets locations in seven states, including the 44 stores that were acquired in 2016.

Story continues below

More Weis Markets news:

“Weis Markets is committed to helping our customers make healthy choices, and educating the children in our communities about the importance of healthy habits is an important part of that,” said Weis Markets Lifestyle Initiatives Manager Beth Stark. “We’re excited to expand our field trip offerings to younger students with Weis Explorers, and we’re looking forward to educating children and families in areas with newly acquired Weis stores. We hope that schools and community organizations will try both of these free, educational opportunities.”

This program is the latest addition to a list of health and wellness initiatives driven by the Weis Markets’ growing team of five registered dietitian nutritionists.

Its programs include “Nourish Your Gut,” which features in-store signage focusing on the role key foods play in digestive health; “Nutri-Facts,” which features icons such as gluten free, vegan, carb conscious, heart healthy and more on the price tags of hundreds of foods throughout the store; and “Superfoods,” which identifies 16 nutrient-rich foods that naturally contain significant amounts of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

Weis Markets also offers free, in-store dietitian-hosted events in select stores across their market area.

Keep reading: