Chobani Expanding Twin Falls Plant With ‘Innovation & Community Center’

Chobani LLC is expanding its yogurt plant in Twin Falls, Idaho, by breaking ground on a 70,000-s.f. facility that will serve employees and guests and house the company’s global research and development team.

“I’m grateful for the specialness we share with the people of the Magic Valley,” said Hamdi Ulukaya, Chobani founder and CEO. “Twin Falls is one of those special places where there’s a strong entrepreneurial mindset, the people are incredible, and a handshake truly means something. It’s a special ecosystem when it comes to food making. Our home in Idaho is not only a celebration of our employees and our community but is also a space to inspire creativity, drive even more innovation and take us further on our mission to bring better food to more people.”

“Inspired by the nature of the Magic Valley,” Chobani says the center represents the future of U.S. manufacturing—with some 30,000 s.f. of glass putting transparency and sunlight at the center of its design. Employees can exercise in the 2,000-s.f. fitness center overlooking the Sawtooth Mountains and gather for shared meals and relaxation. A dedicated visitor entrance will welcome the Magic Valley community to learn more about the company’s history of growth in Twin Falls, as well as its commitment to participating in local initiatives, the company says.

“It’s been great to watch Chobani become part of the fabric of our Magic Valley communities over the past four years,” said Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter. “This new investment in Twin Falls reflects Chobani’s commitment to Idaho and to the people who have responded so positively to its corporate citizenship. Congratulations to all those who are contributing to Chobani’s growth, just as Chobani is contributing to ours.”

Chobani hired local architects and engineers to design the facility and brought on local contractors and workers to build it. Since installing what the company says is the world’s largest yogurt plant in Twin Falls in 2013, Chobani has stimulated new job growth and encouraged other businesses to invest in the region. In 2016, Chobani announced a $100 million expansion of its manufacturing plant to invest in new production lines and products, and to support distribution to international markets.

A closer look at the center

“People First”

Developed to reflect Chobani’s “welcoming and collaborative culture,” a 7,000-s.f. gathering space will be used for town halls, shared meals, daily relaxation and special celebrations.

A 2,000-s.f. fitness center will help employees improve their health and reduce stress through exercise, while enjoying views of the Sawtooth Mountains.

Wellness rooms for new mothers will be available throughout the facility.

A visitor’s entrance will welcome the local community and invite guests to learn more about Chobani and the company’s history in the region.

Sustainable Design

According to Chobani, the center builds on its long-standing commitment to the environment, utilizing features to increase energy efficiency.

Some 4,000 s.f. of “smart glass” windows enhance natural light, while regulating internal temperatures and reducing use of heating and air conditioning, driving a 20 percent reduction in energy consumption.

A skylight at the center of the building will reduce lighting needs from the facility’s all-LED lighting system, while 30,000 s.f. of “smart roofing” will reflect sunlight and reduce heat absorption.

In an effort to demonstrate its commitment to environmental stewardship, Chobani says it is seeking LEED Silver certification by the U.S. Green Building Council.

The new facility will come online next summer.

