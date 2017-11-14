Earth Fare To Anchor Lakewood, Florida, Mixed-Used Development

Earth Fare, a specialty organic and natural foods grocery chain, will open a new store in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, this winter. The 23,500-s.f. store will be part of The Green at Lakewood Ranch, a 525,000-s.f. mixed-use project located within the Collaboration Opportunities for Research and Exploration (CORE) project in Lakewood Ranch. Developed by Tavistock Development Co., a real estate firm based in Orlando, The Green will feature more than two dozen businesses and 300 residences. Earth Fare and LA Fitness will serve as the development’s two anchor tenants.

“In each of our projects, we endeavor to deliver great experiences and to delight and surprise our customers,” said Skipper Peek, SVP of Tavistock. “Earth Fare provides an amazing experience, and we are excited to not only welcome them to The Green but to mark their entrance into this growing market.”

This will be the eighth Florida location for Earth Fare, which currently operates 43 stores in nine states throughout the Southeast and Midwest.

“Americans deserve a store where they can find all of the products they need to help their families lead longer, healthier lives, and we are looking forward to bringing our mission of providing healthy food for everyone to the Lakewood Ranch community,” said Frank Scorpiniti, CEO of Earth Fare. “Earth Fare’s unparalleled commitment to keeping our products free of harmful additives means you can shop our store and be confident that your cart is full of healthy, wholesome options.”

All produce sold by Earth Fare are free of a variety of “unacceptable ingredients,” found on Earth Fare’s Boot List. In addition, the retailer offers more than 750 private brand food products sourced using only non-GMO ingredients.

Beyond groceries, the new store will feature Earth Fare’s Heirloom Organic Juice Bar, which features 100 percent Certified Organic coffees, smoothies and juices, including custom blends as well as prepared bottles. Shoppers also will find a wide variety of organic choices at Earth Fare’s kitchen, featuring ready-to-go and prepared foods including a salad bar, hot foods bar, pizza station, sandwich counter and packaged meals on-the-go.

