Hy-Vee Expands Healthcare Access In Rural Iowa With Telepharmacies

Hy-Vee Inc. is expanding its pharmacy access in rural Iowa communities via telepharmacy services. Two existing telepharmacy locations in Victor and West Liberty, Iowa, were purchased by Hy-Vee and will continue to operate as telepharmacies under the Hy-Vee Pharmacy name. Both locations opened on Nov. 6, providing patients with a direct line of communication to a pharmacist without having to leave their community.

At the telepharmacy, a prescription is processed similarly to how it would be at a Hy-Vee retail pharmacy. A pharmacist verifies the prescription for accuracy, as well as reviews the prescription for appropriateness in dosing and safety. Once the pharmacist completes an initial verification, a certified pharmacy technician may fill it at the telepharmacy location. The pharmacist provides an additional verification by checking the accuracy of the filling process via digital equipment. Pharmacists then are able to counsel the patient via iPad and telephone technology.

The telepharmacies have store fronts and offer over-the-counter health and convenience-style items. Though they do not employ a full-time pharmacist, they will have a pharmacist on site 16 hours per month. Grinnell Hy-Vee is the home store for Victor, and Muscatine Mainstreet Hy-Vee is the home store for West Liberty.

“We are thrilled to provide Hy-Vee pharmacy services and maintain a personal pharmacist connection for residents in Victor and West Liberty, Iowa, through our new telepharmacy locations,” said Kristin Williams, Hy-Vee’s SVP and chief health officer. “Enhancing healthcare for our customers is a top priority, and these locations will fill prescriptions as well as offer additional health and wellness services that Hy-Vee is known for.”

Hy-Vee is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 245 retail stores across eight Midwestern states with sales of $10 billion annually.

