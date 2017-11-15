Ahold, Supervalu Launch ‘Healthy Savings’ With UnitedHealthcare

Ahold USA, Supervalu and UnitedHealthcare have launched the “Healthy Savings” program designed to make healthier eating easier for UnitedHealthcare households in the Virginia/Washington, D.C., area.

The Healthy Savings program, launched Nov. 15, offers participants more than $150 each month in instant savings on healthier foods purchased at any Giant Food, Shoppers Food or Farm Fresh store location. Members can use the Healthy Savings app and website to plan their menus, create shopping lists, locate stores, view weekly offers and receive real-time discounts at checkout.

According to UnitedHealthcare, since the start of the program in 2013, Healthy Savings has saved its members more than $1.4 million on healthier food. UnitedHealthcare estimates the use of Healthy Savings can reduce monthly grocery bills for eligible users by more than $150.

Program participants will receive a Healthy Savings card in the mail and can also download the mobile app. After the card is activated, participants can purchase pre-qualified, healthy foods from more than 200 food and beverage brands.

With Healthy Savings, there is no clipping, printing or downloading of coupons, as discounts are pre-loaded on accounts each week. Users can scan their cards or mobile apps at checkout. The discounts are instantly subtracted from the bill and are printed on the receipt. There are more than 140 store locations in northern Virginia and Washington, D.C.

Weekly discounts are offered on products such as fresh produce, milk, whole-grain bread, lean meats, eggs and yogurt. The food items are qualified through the nationally renowned Guiding Stars nutrition guidance system, which rates the nutritional quality of food using information from the nutrition facts label and the ingredients list.

“Healthy Savings makes choosing healthier food easier and more affordable for thousands of people throughout Virginia and the District,” said Christopher Mullins, CEO of UnitedHealthcare of the Mid-Atlantic. “We believe individuals and families will appreciate Healthy Savings because it enables them to improve their diets which can improve their health and well-being.”

“It is rewarding to make healthy foods more affordable for families across America,” said Chad Kelly, chief marketing officer for Solutran Inc., parent company of Healthy Savings. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to work with UnitedHealthcare to help its plan participants in Virginia and the District eat healthier.