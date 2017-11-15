Heeb’s East Main Grocery Launches ‘Click’n Shop’ Powered By Rosie

Bozeman, Montana-based Heeb’s East Main Grocery, a family-owned grocery store since 1947, now is offering “Heeb’s Click’n Shop Powered by Rosie,” an online grocery shopping platform. This new service will allow customers to shop online from their computer, tablet or mobile device and have their groceries ready for curbside pickup or home delivery.

“We know that our customers are busy and time is limited,” said Sherri Bradley, owner of Heeb’s. “This new service will be transformative for Bozeman and the surrounding communities. With Heeb’s Click’n Shop, customers can place an order for curbside pickup, and we will bring their groceries right to their car. Or, they can choose delivery and one of our professionally trained delivery drivers will bring their groceries right to their door. This service allows them to get the products and service they expect from Heeb’s without having to come into the store.”

“We are excited to welcome Heeb’s East Main Grocery to the Rosie community,” said Nick Nickitas, Rosie CEO. “Rosie provides customized software for grocers and a personalized experience for each online customer, resulting in strengthened customer loyalty and increased profitability. Our team is delighted to work with Heeb’s to provide this fast, easy access to fresh, local foods in the Bozeman community.”

Each grocery order purchased through Rosie will be selected by Heeb’s personal shoppers. Curbside pickup is available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for $4.99, and home delivery is available Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. for $10. Each grocery order has a $30 minimum.

Rosie partners with independent retailers and their wholesalers to provide e-commerce, delivery opportunities, omnichannel marketing and deep data services.

