NACS Reveals The Best C-Store Concepts In 2017 Ideas 2 Go

The Ideas 2 Go program, an annual presentation at the NACS Show—this year held in October in Chicago—showcased emerging concepts that redefine convenience.

Since 1994, Ideas 2 Go has provided a fast-paced video tour of some of the most creative and potentially profitable ideas in the convenience and fuel retailing industry.

The eight featured segments as described by NACS are:

Farmer’s Grandson/Lone Oak LLC (Eagan, Minnesota)

Owner Tony Donatell has taken a traditional Shell/Oasis Market and transformed it into a unique food and beverage operation with three concepts around food—sharing the same kitchen in the convenience store with other high-end dining and drinking experiences.

Rutter’s (Annville, Pennsylvania)

Rutter’s is the oldest vertically integrated food company in the United States yet embraces modern concepts to deliver high-end foodservice solutions and cutting-edge convenience.

Green Zebra Grocery (Portland, Oregon)

Green Zebra Grocery is reinventing the convenience store by combining healthy and convenience and placing a major focus on people.

Migrolino (Zurich, Switzerland)

With small convenience markets including shops at train stations, petrol stations and other well-frequented locations, Migrolino makes every square foot count—especially with innovative day part marketing in its latest takeaway c-store concept.

Minit Mart/The Convenience Group LLC (La Center, Washington)

The Convenience Group does the opposite of traditional branding giving every store a unique look and offer. The idea is to customize stores to the specific neighborhood and consumer base while retaining the unique design characteristics of older buildings.

Street Corner/McColla Enterprises (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Convenience stores are increasingly locating in downtown settings where they can tap into built-in populations. The retailer’s new “fresh market” includes a mix of apartment homes and retailers.

GetGo Café + Market (Verona, Pennsylvania)

Two big buzzwords in the convenience industry are café and market, and they also are apparent in GetGo’s name and its offer. The company is placing an emphasis on food and an even bigger emphasis on convenience.

Aw Shucks Country Store (Glen Allen, Virginia)

The local community is its number-one priority and Aw Shucks Country Store is the neighborhood gathering place whether folks are meeting up for a meal, music or community events like yard sales and vintage car shows.