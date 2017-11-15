Natural Grocers Offering Lower-Price Eggs To Loyalty Program Members

Natural Grocers is offering special egg pricing exclusively to members of its {N}power loyalty program. Through the end of the year, {N}power members will pay: $1.99 per dozen for 100 percent free-range eggs; $2.99 per dozen for 100 percent organic free-range eggs; and $3.99 per dozen for pasture-raised eggs.

{N}power is a rewards program that provides customers with discounts, coupons, club memberships and special promotional pricing.

“Eating healthy, high-quality food doesn’t have to be expensive,” said Kemper Isely, co-president at Natural Grocers. “Our {N}power price promotions provide even more proof that always affordable prices can be achieved even as we continue to raise standards.”

In June, Compassion in World Farming awarded Natural Grocers the international Good Egg Award in recognition of its development of a supply chain of 100 percent free-range eggs—the first exclusively free-range egg supply chain in the U.S. major retail grocery industry. Natural Grocers says it is a longtime supporter of raising animal welfare standards and went beyond the industry cage-free standard in 2016 by launching its free-range egg supply chain.

“We hope to inspire other companies around the world to follow our example and to realize that it is possible to offer the highest-quality products at affordable prices. We are here to show that a just, sustainable and equitable food system is possible,” added Isely.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. is a specialty retailer of organic and natural groceries, body care and dietary supplements. Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,000 employees and operates 141 stores in 19 states.

Keep reading: