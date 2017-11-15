Raley’s Extends E-Commerce, Same-Day Delivery To Sacramento

Raley’s is launching the second phase of delivery service through its eCart e-commerce platform. The delivery service, which originally launched in August in Alameda, California, is expanding to select zip codes in the Sacramento region.

Raley’s says this larger service area is part of its commitment to making customers’ lives easier by delivering a personalized, time-saving digital shopping experience.

“We continue to invest in e-commerce and are excited to launch delivery in Sacramento just in time for the holiday season,” said Deirdre Zimmermann, head of e-commerce and marketing. “We have been aggressive in the development of eCart; analyzing shopping data and customer needs assessments to build our platform to maintain especially high standards for this personalized shopping service.”

All products within eCart fall under the guidelines set by Raley’s recently launched Shelf Guide program. The shelf tag initiative helps customers “combat label confusion obstacles.” For the Raley’s eCart specifically, Shelf Guide offers a customized, interactive experience, where customers can filter by category and attribute to find the products that meet their personal dietary needs.

Raley’s eCart provides the customized service of a Raley’s personal shopper, who hand picks grocery items in the order. The company has 95 Raley’s, Bel Air Market and Nob Hill Foods stores that offer curbside pickup. Now same-day delivery also is offered for an expanding list of zip codes.

Raley’s is a privately owned, family-operated supermarket chain with headquarters in West Sacramento, California. The company operates 122 stores in Northern California and Nevada under four banners: Raley’s Supermarkets, Bel Air Markets, Nob Hill Foods and Food Source.

