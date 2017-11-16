Eco-Products Honored For Compostable Foodservice Containers

Eco-Products has earned awards for two of its compostable containers: a snack cup and a take-out container that “make life easier for customers and venues alike.” Eco-Products was the only company to be honored for two separate products in this year’s QSR/FPI Foodservice Packaging Awards competition.

The company’s Grip & Dip Snack Cup earned first place in the Innovation in Manufacturing category. The Grip & Dip, which has a base made from sugarcane, is designed for concession foods like french fries, chicken fingers and ice cream. It features compartments for the dippers and the dip in one container.

“As more operators are using pumps for condiments to eliminate packets, they need a cup to hold those items, especially at stadiums,” one of the award judges wrote. “This package is designed specifically for the consumer…This kind of shape has been difficult to capture in molded fiber until now, so this is an innovative solution to a problem.”

Eco-Products’ WorldView Three-Compartment Take-Out Container earned the second-place award for Innovation in Convenience. The container, which also has a base made from sugarcane, was honored for being both versatile and functional. Dividers allow restaurants to build three tacos inside the tray and present them in an upright fashion. The taco can go back in the tray while the guest is drinking or talking, keeping the ingredients inside the taco and not spread out on the plate. If fewer than three tacos are being served, the additional compartments can be used for rice or sides like guacamole or sour cream.

“We tested various versions at different restaurants and found that each one served tacos that were slightly different in size and shape,” said Sarah Martinez, director of marketing for Eco-Products. “So we chose this version of the Take-Out Container because it’s the most versatile. It epitomizes convenience for both restaurants and their guests.”

“The Taco Tray covers all the bases,” one of the award judges wrote. “It is highly functional, visually pleasing, enhances appetite appeal and has strong sustainability benefits.”

Both the Grip & Dip Snack Cup and the WorldView Three-Compartment Take-Out Container are grease- and cut-resistant, freezer safe and certified as compostable by the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI). The take-out tray lid is made with 100 percent renewable resources and also is commercially compostable; the Grip & Dip lid is made with 100 percent post-consumer recycled plastic.

“We are proud that our products were recognized for making life easier for everyone from stadiums to fans, from restaurants to their guests,” said Martinez. “We are committed to making things better for our customers and our planet.”

Eco-Products, a brand of single-use foodservice packaging made from renewable and recycled resources, recently became a Certified B Corporation.

