Fareway Stores Opens New Meat Market In Lincoln, Nebraska

Fareway Stores Inc. held a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week for its new meat market location at 3033 S. 84th Street in Lincoln, Nebraska. The new 6,400-s.f. meat market offers a full-service meat counter, serving USDA Choice and Prime beef and all-natural chicken and pork. In addition, the store will offer seafood, a selection of cheeses, wine and craft beer, as well as other specialty and exclusive items.

“We offer a unique experience at the Fareway Meat Market, and are committed to providing only the best in fresh, high-quality meat and personalized customer service,” said Fareway CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “Fareway is excited to expand and serve the Lincoln community with a new meat market, which includes store finishes in Cornhusker red.”

“We are excited that Fareway Stores has selected Rockledge Square to debut its full-service meat market in Lincoln,” said Slosburg Co. Commercial Real Estate Manager Joe Slosburg. “We know how much research went into selecting Lincoln, and are confident the store will be well received by the city and complement our existing retailers in Rockledge Square.”

“It is our pleasure to welcome Fareway Meat Market to Lincoln,” said Eddie Brown, investor relations with the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce. “The site selected is in the southeast corner of town that booms with traffic, other great businesses and a beautiful neighborhood within walking distance. This is a win, win, win, and we look forward to welcoming your business, staff and their families to our Lincoln family.”

The new meat market will be managed by tenured employee Ryan Zanker. The space was designed by TACKarchitects and “offers high end finishes, blending Fareway’s history with a fresh, local perspective,” the company says. This location will be the 119th store for the Fareway grocery store chain.

