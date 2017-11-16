Food Lion Feeds Launches ‘Holidays Without Hunger’ Campaign

Food Lion wants to make it easy and affordable for its customers in its more than 1,000 stores to help families in need through its Food Lion Feeds “Holidays Without Hunger” campaign running now through Dec. 19.

Through the campaign, customers can purchase and donate a specially marked “Holidays Without Hunger” food box for $5, while supplies last, or make a cash donation at checkout.

Food Lion Feeds is partnering with Feeding America for the campaign. One hundred percent of cash donations will benefit the Feeding America nationwide network of food banks. All food boxes are donated directly to the local food bank or partner agency. Additionally, customers have the option to purchase and take the box home for their personal use.

Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion says it is working to create a better tomorrow by uniting with customers and partners to help eliminate the difficult choices many families are forced to make when they are struggling with hunger. Working toward its commitment to provide 500 million meals by the end of 2020, Food Lion Feeds already has donated approximately 335 million meals through in-store campaigns like “Holidays Without Hunger” and its food rescue program, as well as local donations and volunteerism throughout its footprint.

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, North Carolina, since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 63,000 associates. It is a company of Delhaize America, a U.S. division of Zaandam-based Royal Ahold Delhaize Group.

