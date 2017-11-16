Glory Farms’ ‘See-Thru’ Can Wins Gama Innovation Packaging Award

Glory Farms was honored as the winner of the 2017 Gama Innovation Award for Packaging for its “See-Thru” can at a gala celebration in Manchester, England, this fall. The package was chosen by an international panel of industry judges from eight packaging finalists from around the world, all consumer-packaged goods brands.

Glory Farms is a new brand of canned vegetables from Effingham, South Carolina-based McCall Farms, known for its line of southern-style seasoned canned vegetables and fruits. McCall worked with Sonoco Products, developer of the TruVue plastic can, on the packaging.

“It’s such a thrill for our company to be recognized for our See-Thru can and win this prestigious Gama Innovation Award,” said Marion Swink, co-owner of McCall. “When we started this project, we had two goals: to create a package that answered a consumer demand, and to do something truly unique for the canning industry who hasn’t seen much innovation since the can was invented in the early 1800s. I’m very proud of the tremendous efforts of everyone at McCall Farms and our terrific partner Sonoco Plastics who worked so well together to accomplish our goals.”

Woody Swink, co-president of McCall, added, “Today’s consumer wants clean labeling and to feel good that they are buying quality products. So, that’s exactly what we’re giving them with our Glory Farms See-Thru can, quality you can see.”

The Gama Innovation Awards recognize “outstanding innovation in the FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) space,” with finalists selected by Gama’s global network of in-country researchers and analysts.

The Gama Awards team wrote, “Clear cans give a new meaning to transparency in the preserved vegetable category. The Glory Farms ‘clear can’ technology could allow canned foods to compete on a more equal footing with non-preserved alternatives in perceptions of freshness, quality, nutritional benefits and flavour.”

Glory Farms says it uses vegetables that are slow-cooked at lower temperatures to lock in their flavors and nutrients. A new pop-top lid “adds convenience for preparing delicious meals and side dishes.” The line is available now in more than 1,000 grocery stores on the east coast. Varieties include: garbanzo beans, pinto beans, green lima beans, light red kidney beans, dark red kidney beans, great northern beans and blackeye peas.

