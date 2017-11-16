Goya Foods Expanding Distribution Facility In Texas

Goya Foods, a Hispanic-owned food company, is expanding its North American processing center in Brookshire, Texas, adding 324,000 s.f. of production warehouse, distribution warehouse, production office and auxiliary buildings.

Goya says the expansion will help it to maintain its mission to produce “authentic, high quality and affordable products without sacrificing taste to national and global markets.” Goya offers consumers an entire line of low-sodium, organic, diet and sugar-free products.

“With the growing need for good nutrition, it’s an opportune time for Goya to expand,” says Goya President Bob Unanue. “For more than 81 years, Goya has not only positioned itself as a leader in the Latin American food industry and a trusted American brand, but as an iconic symbol of the Hispanic culture. Our commitment to excellence is the cornerstone of providing our consumers with products that offer ‘good taste, good for you and good value,’ all key elements that resonate with our popular tagline that our grandfather created, ‘If It’s Goya, It Has To Be Good’.”

The expansion of this facility will help Goya reach new consumers and strengthen its brand throughout the U.S. and internationally, the company says.

The expansion project by KDW, a Houston-based general contractor for global manufacturers, will almost double Goya’s existing 380,000-s.f. facility at 30602 Goya Road, west of Houston, where the company produces more than 2,500 food products. The expanded facility, with an expected completion in 2018, will feature a total of 29 new dock doors for domestic and international distribution. With an emphasis on energy efficiency, the processing center will include florescent lighting with motion sensors, daylight harvesting via 7,000 s.f. of Clerestory glass and transparent wall panels, high-efficiency roofing systems, and an energy-efficient HVAC system.

Goya’s 130-acre campus includes several satellite buildings to house water pumps, boilers, processing, refrigeration equipment and a hydrostatic cooking tower. It also features a test kitchen, quality control lab, dry bean room and a 17 ft.-tall “guard shack” in the shape of a Goya can of beans.

