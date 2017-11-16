National Beef To Expand Consumer-Ready Plant In Georgia

National Beef Packing Co. LLC is starting a project to expand capacity to produce consumer-ready products at its Moultrie, Georgia, plant.

“We are experiencing an increased demand for fresh consumer-ready protein products. The expansion will allow us to deliver on this growing opportunity,” said Dave Davidson, VP case ready operations.

The more than $30 million dollar project includes a facility expansion as well as new processing and packaging equipment. The company plans to hire approximately 100 additional employees to work at the facility.

“National Beef is committed to investing in projects that help us serve our customer requirements for high-quality products,” Davidson said.

National Beef’s Moultrie consumer-ready operation employs approximately 300 people and produces consumer-ready beef, pork and ground beef products. The expansion is scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2018.

National Beef, headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, has operations in Liberal, Dodge City and Kansas City, Kansas; Hummels Wharf, Pennsylvania; Moultrie, Georgia and St. Joseph, Missouri. It employs approximately 8,300 people and processes fresh beef, consumer-ready products and beef byproducts. The company distributes its products to customers throughout the U.S. and around the world. In fiscal year 2016, National Beef generated sales of $7.2 billion.

