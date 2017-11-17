Amazon, Whole Foods Lowering Prices On Customer, Holiday Favorites

Whole Foods Market and Amazon are rolling out lower prices on additional best-selling grocery items and holiday staples at Whole Foods stores, including a new lower price on organic and no-antibiotic turkeys for all customers and a deeper discount for Prime members. According to the company, this offer is a sneak preview of the special savings and in-store benefits Prime members can expect when Prime becomes the official rewards program of Whole Foods Market.

“These are the latest new lower prices in our ongoing integration and innovation with Amazon, and we’re just getting started,” said John Mackey, Whole Foods Market co-founder and CEO. “In the few months we’ve been working together, our partnership has proven to be a great fit. We’ll continue to work closely together to ensure we’re consistently surprising and delighting our customers while moving toward our goal of reaching more people with Whole Foods Market’s high-quality, natural and organic food.”

All customers will be able to purchase select organic ($3.49/lb) and no-antibiotic ($2.49/lb) turkeys at reduced prices, and Prime members will save even more ($2.99/lb organic and $1.99/lb no-antibiotic), while supplies last. All fresh turkeys sold at Whole Foods must meet the grocer’s quality standards, including no antibiotics, no animal by-products in their feed, and animal welfare audits by third-party certifiers like Global Animal Partnership.

Whole Foods also is offering lower prices on an additional selection of customer favorites across its stores, including: Value Pack Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts (Organic and No Antibiotic), Responsibly Farmed Raw Peeled Shrimp, and holiday favorites such as 365 Everyday Value Canned Pumpkin, Organic Broccoli, 1lb Organic Salad Mixes, Organic Russet Potatoes and Organic Sweet Potatoes.

All customers will also see reduced prices on products from natural and organic brands, including organic rice from Lundberg Family Farms, organic beans from Eden Foods, organic chicken and vegetable broths from Pacific Foods, organic eggs and milk from Organic Valley, and toothpaste from Tom’s of Maine. Other products offered at lower everyday prices include Chobani Yogurt, California Olive Ranch EVOO, Siggis Yogurt, Applegate Hot Dogs, and Fage Yogurt.

Whole Foods says customers are increasingly interested in buying eggs from hens that have access to pasture, and so the retailer is lowering prices on the entire line of pasture-raised eggs from Vital Farms, including its Vital Farms and Alfresco brands.

All of these lower prices are in addition to the reduced prices that customers are already enjoying on best-selling items such as conventional and organic bananas, farm-raised salmon and no-antibiotic NY strip steak.

Amazon’s acquisition of Whole Foods Market closed in August 2017 and today’s new lower prices and collaborative programs are another step forward in the integration between the companies. Whole Foods Market and Amazon will together continue innovating to provide customers with a great shopping experience, in-store offerings, and lower prices.

Whole Foods’ John Mackey joins the Students For Liberty board

John Mackey, Whole Foods Market CEO and co-founder, has joined the Students For Liberty (SFL) board of directors today.

“As a strong supporter of free markets and author of ‘Conscious Capitalism,’ Mackey embodies the principles of liberty,” the organization says, noting that he was recognized as the SFL Alumnus of the Year in 2013.

Mackey said that he’s excited to work closely with SFL on “spreading liberty across the globe.”

“When I co-founded Conscious Capitalism, few thought the term could be reclaimed. However, thanks to the work of Students For Liberty, more and more young people believe in the positive message of capitalism. SFL’s vision and mine are very similar. Business can be a great force for good, and SFL understands that to the core.

“Before getting involved with SFL, I had no idea they were the largest pro-liberty student organization in the world in terms of events, leaders trained and countries represented. Their budget is a whopping $4.1 million, and they have 41 staff members. This translates to more free markets, more free trade and more advocates for free speech on campuses in the U.S. and in the world.”

SFL’s CEO Dr. Wolf von Laer said that Mackey’s new position on the board of directors will amplify SFL’s efforts manifold.

“John is an incredible business leader and a kind person. By joining SFL’s board of directors, John adds tremendous wisdom to the organization and the ten thousands of students that we serve through our programs every year. He exemplifies what it looks like to be a leader for liberty. His entrepreneurial spirit will strengthen SFL’s innovative approach to educating, developing, and empowering the next generation of leaders of liberty,” Dr. von Laer said.

