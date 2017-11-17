Albertsons Invests In Texas-Based El Rancho Chain

Albertsons Cos. says it has made an investment in El Rancho Supermercado. The Latino-focused chain will continue to operate as an independent company headquartered in Garland, Texas.

“El Rancho has built a great business with its 16 Texas stores, and we’re confident that we’ll be able to leverage our combined expertise to better serve customers across the existing Albertsons Cos. and El Rancho store bases,” said Bob Miller, chairman and CEO of Albertsons Cos. “With El Rancho’s own distribution and manufacturing facilities serving their Texas stores, we can share best practices that will reduce costs and benefit our customers.”

The agreement provides Albertsons Cos. an opportunity to invest in the fast-growing Latino grocery sector. It now operates a variety of store banners in predominantly Latino areas. Both companies say they can leverage their complementary strengths to better serve customers in this growing sector.

Salah Nafal, president of El Rancho, said the deal will allow the chain to accelerate growth and expand into new markets throughout Texas while finding operational efficiencies in all aspects of the business.

“We are aligned with Albertsons Cos.’ vision for the future, strategic initiatives and culture of innovation,” Nafal said. “We are excited to work together with the Albertsons Cos.’ management team to continue to serve families in the rapidly-growing Latino market.”

Peter J. Solomon Co. served as financial advisor and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett served as legal advisor to El Rancho, respectively, and Schulte Roth & Zabel served as legal advisor to Albertsons.

