Walmart Partners With Deliv For Grocery Delivery In San Jose

Last mile logistics company Deliv is partnering with Walmart to power its same-day grocery delivery in the San Jose, California, area, expanding on the recent collaboration between Walmart, Deliv, and August Home that enables delivery when customers are not home.

“Customers are busier than ever. They’re looking for ways they can free up time on their calendars, and with Deliv, we’re here to help,” said Sylvester John, senior director of e-commerce operations at Walmart U.S. “After working with Deliv on other initiatives, we know they share our obsession with customer service and recognize the need to provide unparalleled value and convenience to our shared customers.”

To use Walmart’s same-day delivery service, customers located within the service area can place their order on walmart.com/grocery and select a delivery window at checkout. After orders have been picked and packed by Walmart personal shoppers, Deliv drivers retrieve the orders and deliver them within the customers’ delivery windows. Customers receive a notification when deliveries are on their way, and a signature is required upon receipt so that no grocery items are left unattended and food always remains fresh, the company says. Scheduled deliveries are available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week.

“Walmart is a tremendous brand, dedicated to delivering the greatest possible experience to its shoppers. This includes offering greater delivery options for every type of purchase so that people can shop when and how they want,” said Daphne Carmeli, Deliv CEO and co-founder. “We are delighted to work with Walmart on another great initiative. Together, we will deliver the new era of grocery e-commerce.”

Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, Deliv operates in 35 markets and more than 1,400 cities.

