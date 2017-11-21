Amaize Sweet Corn Honors Raley’s As Retailer Of The Year

Amaize Sweet Corn has honored Raley’s with its 2017 Amaize Sweet Corn Retailer of the Year Award. Raley’s was chosen for its “comprehensive support of the program and outstanding dedication to the rare white sweet corn known for its incredible sweetness.”

Raley’s was the first retailer in the West to carry Amaize in 2012, and has since developed loyal consumer demand for Amaize through its support of the program across its company banners. This year, Raley’s promotions included produce manager training, point-of-sale signage, social media posts, local radio and a public relations strategy that landed George Crookham, CEO of Crookham Co., which produces Amaize, on a morning segment of Good Day Sacramento.

“As a long-term partner, we know Amaize is an outstanding product, and our stores and customers anticipate the excitement of this item hitting our produce departments each year,” said Greg Corrigan, senior director of produce at Raley’s. “We are honored to accept this award and look forward to many more successful Amaize seasons to come!”

“The Raley’s team has done a fantastic job getting behind the Amaize program for many years,” added Crookham. “We are very pleased to work with them and appreciate all of their efforts in supporting Amaize.”

Amaize was discovered in 1989 by breeders Crookham and Bruce Hobdey of Crookham Co. The pair says they began working on “perfecting the taste and texture of Amaize after experiencing a type of corn with a pop and crunch that differentiated itself from the textures of other corns.” After 23 years and 10,000 variations of testing, Amaize was created through non-GMO breeding methods. Amaize Sweet Corn is available at select retailers only during the summer months.

Crookham Co. is a breeding company based along the Snake River in Idaho. For more than 100 years, the company has been producing sweet corn, corn, onions and popcorn. It is the oldest and largest sweet corn breeder within the U.S.

