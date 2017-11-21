Hy-Vee Will Open First Wahlburgers At Mall Of America

Hy-Vee Inc. will open its first Wahlburgers restaurant franchise at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, this summer.

The 5,500-s.f. Wahlburgers will be located on Level 2, North at Mall of America and will offer the chain’s signature burgers, sides, housemade condiments, fish, chicken and vegetarian options, and a full bar, including specialty drinks such as adult frappes and floats.

“Hy-Vee is excited to launch the first of many new restaurants in partnership with Wahlburgers, and to bring a new dining experience to the Twin Cities,” said Randy Edeker, chairman of the board, CEO and president of Hy-Vee. “Families will enjoy great food in a fun atmosphere, served with the excellent customer service and hospitality that Hy-Vee and Wahlburgers are known for.”

Chef Paul Wahlberg created the franchise along with two of his brothers, actors Mark and Donnie, to “please all tastes through both lighter and heartier menu offerings, served up in casual, music-filled atmosphere.”

“Families will have a great time, and hopefully share a lot of laughs and love when they enjoy my family’s delicious recipes at our new Wahlburgers in one of the top tourist spots in America,” Chef Paul said. “Along with Hy-Vee, my family is committed to offering a unique culinary experience that goes beyond the basic burger, with customer service that will make you feel like family.”

Carrie Charleston, VP of leasing for Mall of America, said the mall is committed to offering an eclectic mix of cuisine options.

“We are thrilled to be the first Wahlburgers location in Minnesota so our guests visiting from all over the world will have the opportunity to witness the top-notch dining experience the Wahlbergs have created,” Charleston said.

Wahlburgers operates 17 locations in nine states and Canada. In August, Hy-Vee announced that it plans to build, own and operate 26 Wahlburgers restaurants. Plans for another franchise location, scheduled to open in 2018, are underway in West Des Moines, Iowa.

In addition to the location at Mall of America, Hy-Vee soon will offer Wahlburgers-branded menu items in its full-service Hy-Vee Market Grille restaurants across its eight-state region. Hy-Vee also is a sponsor of the “Wahlburgers” reality TV series on the A&E network which chronicles the brothers and the restaurant franchise.

Hy-Vee is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 245 retail stores across eight Midwestern states with sales of $10 billion annually.

