7-Eleven Launches Private Makeup Brand ‘Simply Me Beauty’

7-Eleven is now offering cosmetics with the launch of Simply Me Beauty, an “affordable, fashion-forward” line of makeup. Available exclusively at 7-Eleven stores, the Simply Me Beauty brand was created to appeal to Millennial women.

The 40-item assortment features cosmetics and cosmetic accessories for the face, eyes and lips, including offerings for day or night use, different complexion types and skin tones. All items are priced between $3 and $5.

“The beauty industry has seen dramatic growth of cost-conscious cosmetics in the marketplace because Millennial women are looking for a variety of colors at affordable prices,” said Lindsay Robertson, 7-Eleven product development category manager. “They like to buy and try, and our goal when developing the Simply Me Beauty line was to create a line of makeup that had a quality look and feel without a high price barrier.”

Beauty products is a $46 billion industry that is expected to increase by 12 percent by 2020, and makeup makes up 17 percent of the cosmetic market, another number that is expected to grow. Drug stores and supermarkets have 30 percent of the market, and 7-Eleven says it plans to gain market share in a big way with this introduction.

Story continues below

More 7-Eleven news:

Items in the freestanding “Gorgeous on the Go” display include: eyeshadow palettes, blushers, highlighter, bronzer, BB foundation creams, hi-def concealers, volumizing mascara, eyebrow powder and wax, eyeliner, lip gloss and crayons, cream lipsticks, translucent powder compact, faux eyelashes, assorted makeup brushes, blender sponge, eye makeup remover, nail buffer and nail polish remover.

“Convenience isn’t always just about a quick stop for something to eat and drink,” said Jack Stout, 7-Eleven SVP of merchandising. “7-Eleven tries to offer our customers solutions for lots of different needs. We believe that for many, this top-quality line of cosmetics and cosmetic accessories can become regular purchases in addition to fill-in stops.”

“Much of the time, makeup items like lip and eye colors are spur-of-the-moment, impulse buys,” said Joy Pico, 7-Eleven category manager. “If the price is right, that makes it easier to justify. For a Millennial working woman wanting to refresh her makeup while grabbing lunch at 7-Eleven stores, Simply Me Beauty is a welcomed offering and is priced just right for her. “

7-Eleven says its private brands team benchmarks all new items against popular national brands to ensure equal or better quality along with features not found anywhere else.

Keep reading: