Midan Marketing Honored At Annual Davey Awards

Midan Marketing was recognized among small agencies, firms and companies worldwide for its creative work at the 13th Annual Davey Awards. Midan submitted creative work produced for three industry clients and brought home a gold in two website categories, silver in three B2B magazine advertising categories and silver in a brand strategy campaign category.

“We are excited our creative was recognized in a competition that honors the work of smaller agencies,” Midan Marketing’s Creative Director Greg Briere said. “We work with our client’s to consistently turn out strong, quality pieces—leaving our mark on the meat industry.”

The Davey Awards competition is specifically designed to acknowledge the work produced by agencies with smaller budgets, celebrating “affordable agencies that beat big-budgeted ones each year,” Midan says. They honor the best in web design, video, advertising, mobile and social.

“We are a smaller agency, but our creative makes a big impact,” said Briere. “Our team’s not only passionate about the work we produce, but we’re passionate about making a difference in the meat industry as well.”

Midan Marketing was created by Danette Amstein and Michael Uetz as a marketing firm that is solely focused on helping companies increase their meat sales. It has offices in Chicago, Illinois; and Mooresville, North Carolina.

Keep reading: