  • Search 
    search
Home
Category News

New Mission Foods Plant Will Produce 30 Million Tortillas Per Day

Posted by
Date:
in: Category News, Equipment & Technology, Home Page Slider, International, Operations, Southwest, Specialty, Suppliers
Leave a comment
Mission plant ribbon-cutting

Juan González Moreno, president and general director of Gruma, accompanied by Texas Secretary of State Rolando B. Pablos, cuts the ribbon at the plant’s opening ceremony.

Gruma S.A.B. de C.V., a producer of corn flour, tortillas and flat breads, has opened its new Mission Foods plant in Dallas, Texas. The plant, which will produce wheat and corn tortillas, tortilla chips and flat breads under Gruma’s Mission Foods brand, has the capacity to continue growing to meet future consumer demand, the company says.

“With this plant, Gruma establishes itself as the leading company in production, marketing and distribution of tortillas in the United States and reaffirms its commitment to offering its clients and consumers world-class healthy products that satisfy tastes and preferences,” said Gruma’s President and General Director Juan González Moreno, during the plant’s opening. “Mission Foods now has the capacity to meet the growing demand for our products in Texas and neighboring states in the future.

“This new Gruma plant is equipped with the latest technology and operates based on strict quality and sustainability standards. It has the capacity to continue growing and will produce at full capacity more than 10 billion wheat and corn tortillas annually, as well as tortilla chips and flat breads, under the global Mission brand, and domestic brands like Guerrero and Calidad, to supply the states of Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arkansas, Louisiana, Kansas and northern Texas.”

The plant features specially designed areas for the production and packaging of each product, with ecological equipment that guarantees environmental and health controls in its processes, Gruma says. It will bring 1,000 direct and more than 4,500 indirect jobs to the area.

Gruma has been operating in the U.S. for the past 40 years. In 1977, it opened its first tortilla plant in Canoga Park, California, and later acquired the small tortilla factory Mission, located in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles. The company now operates 20 production plants.

Keep reading:

Goya Foods Expanding Distribution Facility In Texas

Recommended: H-E-B Pilots Hybrid Delivery Method Across 100 Texas Stores

Gruma/Mission Foods Donates 26 Tons Of Food To Harvey Victims

Tags:

About The Author

A word nerd, grocery geek and two-year member of The Shelby Report. She is a proud new homeowner and a great lover of avocado toast.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *