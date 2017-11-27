B&G Foods Names Former Ocean Spray Executive Romanzi EVP/COO

B&G Foods has appointed Kenneth Romanzi as EVP and COO—a newly created position—effective Dec. 4. Romanzi will serve on the company’s executive management team and report to President and CEO Robert Cantwell.

“After more than doubling the size of our business over the past two years, we believe now is an excellent time to supplement our already very strong executive management team with another highly talented executive,” said Cantwell.

Romanzi served as president of fresh foods from March 2016 to October 2017 at WhiteWave Foods Corp., where he led Earthbound Farm Organic.

Prior to WhiteWave, Romanzi served as SVP and COO of global brands at Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc. from 2013-15 and as SVP and COO of Ocean Spray’s North American food and beverage business from 2004-13.

Before that, Romanzi served as president of the U.S. toys division at Hasbro Inc.; president and CEO of Ultimate Juice Co., whose brands included the Naked Juice brand; and president and CEO of Balducci’s Direct, a gourmet food catalog business.

Romanzi also served in positions of increasing responsibility at Nabisco Inc., including president of Nabisco Refrigerated Foods and SVP of sales and distribution of Nabisco Biscuit Co.

He also served at Cadbury Schweppes as VP of marketing and strategic planning for North America. Romanzi began his career in marketing at Frito-Lay Inc.

“B&G Foods’ executive management team has done a tremendous job through the years transforming the company from a small, regional pickles and peppers business to one of the leading public-branded food companies in the nation,” said Romanzi. “I look forward to working with Bob and the entire team at B&G Foods to assist with the future growth of the company.”

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute branded, shelf-stable and frozen foods across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. B&G Foods’ portfolio of more than 50 brands include Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Cream of Wheat, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary’s, Maple Grove Farms, Mrs. Dash, New York Style, Ortega, Pirate’s Booty, Polaner, SnackWell’s, Spice Islands and Victoria.