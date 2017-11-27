iFresh Celebrates Openings Of ‘Managed’ Houston, El Monte Stores

iFresh Inc., an Asian American grocery supermarket chain and online grocer, will manage two new stores that opened this month in Houston, Texas, and El Monte, California.

The two stores entered into management agreements with iFresh Inc. on Nov. 15. They are owned by Long Deng, chairman and CEO of iFresh. The stores will be managed under the company’s name and by its team, and iFresh will receive a fee for managing them

“iFresh Harwin and iFresh El Monte are parts of our new program pursuant to which iFresh manages stores owned by others in exchange for a management fee,” said Deng. “We are excited to bring iFresh’s signature commitment to daily fresh produce from regional farms at reasonable prices to Houston and El Monte. We are optimistic about the potential of these new stores and our new managed-store program.”

iFresh Harwin is located at 5708 S. Gessner Road, close to Harwin Drive and Westpark Tollway, and iFresh El Monte is located at 11850 Valley Boulevard, close to San Bernardino Freeway and Valley Boulevard.

The Harwin and El Monte stores celebrated their grand openings respectively on Nov. 18 and Nov. 22. Xiaoqing Liu, a Chinese actress, attended the opening ceremonies.

“My experience reflects the history of new China, and the growth of iFresh reflects the history of Chinese supermarkets in America,” said Liu. “I am impressed by iFresh’s direct supply chain and comfortable shopping environment.”

iFresh Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. It operates nine retail supermarkets in the U.S. and two in-house wholesale businesses located in cities with highly concentrated Asian populations. The company aims to satisfy the increasing demands of Asian Americans for fresh and culturally unique produce, seafood and other groceries that are not found in mainstream supermarkets. According to iFresh, its in-house proprietary delivery network, online sales channel and strong relations with farms that produce Chinese specialty vegetables and fruits, enable it to offer specialty perishables at competitive prices.

