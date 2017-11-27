Kroger Introduces Sustainable ‘Our Brands’ Floral Line

The Kroger Co. has introduced Bloom Haus, a sustainable Our Brands floral line launching in its family of stores in time for the holidays. The move comes as the company looks to enhance its Our Brands offerings as part of its Restock Kroger Plan.

“Customers can always count on our professional florists to help them find the perfect item from our broad assortment of unique floral offerings,” said Teri Rose, Kroger’s director of floral merchandising. “Whether for gifting, special occasions or just because, Bloom Haus will provide our customers with an elegant, fresh and fabulous new floral line to choose from. Cultivated with care, your personal selection from our bountiful assortment is a wonderful way to elevate your day, brighten any moment or make someone’s day blossom.”

All Bloom Haus flowers will carry the Rainforest Alliance Certified seal ensuring the product is grown on farms that meet social and environmental standards designed to protect forests, soil, water, wildlife, and the communities and people who live and work in those forests and farms. The green frog seal assures customers the flowers they are purchasing have been grown and harvested using environmentally and socially responsible practices.

Bloom Haus is included in Kroger’s e-commerce assortment. The flowers can be ordered and picked up curbside at nearly 1,000 ClickList stores, joining a selection of flower choices, fresh food and everyday products. Bloom Haus flowers also will be available for delivery as Kroger’s home delivery service expands.

