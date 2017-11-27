Original Soupman Announces New Management Team & Advisory Board

The reformed Original Soupman has formed a new management team and board of advisors to provide a “high level strategic and tactical plan,” the company says. This follows the recent completion of the bankruptcy filings and company restructuring.

The new management team comprises both investors and board members. Filling dual roles as executives and advisory board members are Joseph Hagan, president; Bryan Guadagno, COO; and Mitchell Cohen, chief strategic advisor.

Hagan founded Gallant Brands and has a background in moving startups and early-stage ventures into successful companies. Cohen is considered a leader in operations and business management and has worked at SanDisk, 3Com and US Robotics. Guadagno has worked in finance and has provided strong financial and operating models to business owners, according to Soupman.

“We are delighted to take this incredible company to new heights,” said Hagan. “We have long loved this company and brand, and with our team, including Mitch Cohen, a leading executive in operations and business, and Bryan Guadagno in financial services, they will provide critical leadership and advisory roles that will help Soupman meet and exceed its growth and operational excellence.”

The Original Soupman, based in Eatontown, New Jersey, sells its soups in shelf-stable Tetra Pak cartons at supermarkets, mass market and convenience stores. The company also supplies soup to foodservice operations including restaurants, colleges, franchises and convenience stores.

The Original Soupman offers many flavors, such as lobster bisque, Italian wedding soup, broccoli and cheese, crab bisque, minestrone, chicken gumbo, crab & corn chowder, turkey chili, mulligatawny, butternut squash, lentil, chicken vegetable, jambalaya, New England clam chowder, shrimp bisque and tomato basil.

The brand became famous when the Soupman character on the television series “Seinfeld” yelled, “No soup for you!” at the counter of his restaurant store while ladling soup.