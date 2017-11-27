Weis Markets Donates $150,000 To Paralyzed Veterans Of America

Weis Markets recently presented a $150,000 donation to the Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) in support of its “Mission: ABLE” campaign which encourages care, job training and benefits to severely injured soldiers.

This donation was generated through customer contributions during a two-week, in-store Veterans Day fundraising program. Weis Markets’ stores raised $122,000, and a corporate contribution rounded up the donation to $150,000.

A check was presented at Weis Markets’ Brodheadsville store which was one of the company’s best PVA fundraising stores and is part of a district that raised more than $10,000 for this program. Weis Markets’ Boonsboro, Maryland, store was the chain leader with more than $3,800 in donations.

“We are extremely grateful to our customers for their generosity, and we’re proud of our many associates who helped generate this donation which far exceeded our expectations,” said Ron Bonacci, VP of marketing and advertising for Weis Markets. “Paralyzed Veterans of America provides much-needed support to veterans who have sacrificed so much for our country. We are pleased to be working in support of this deserving cause.”

With more than 42,000 American veterans living with spinal cord-related paralysis, PVA’s mission is to create an America where the most severely injured veterans are provided the physical care needed to live a healthy life, receive the benefits they’ve earned through military service and obtain job training and opportunities for new and fulfilling careers.