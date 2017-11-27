Whole Foods Promotes Minardi To EVP Of Operations

Whole Foods Market has promoted Northeast region executive Christina Minardi, a 22-year company veteran, to EVP of operations. Minardi previously served as the Northeast regional president overseeing 40 stores in three states.

In her new role, Minardi will lead four regions while co-leading the integration with Amazon, “reimagining” the customer experience and driving e-commerce initiatives, among other key store and regional programs.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Christina to the leadership team, and I look forward to working with her to build an exciting future,” saidJohn Mackey, CEO and co-founder of Whole Foods Market, based in Austin, Texas. “I know she will be an integral part of building our relationship with Amazon and helping drive our shopper experience.”

Since joining Whole Foods Market in 1995, Minardi has forged a path in retail and culinary excellence, the company says. She has built a “remarkable” leadership team while operating some of the highest-volume stores in the most unique and demanding areas of metro New York. In addition, Minardi was recognized by Fortune magazine as one of the “Most Innovative Women in Food and Drink.”

In this newly created position, Minardi will join Ken Meyer and David Lannon as the third EVP of operations.

Whole Foods Market operates more than 470 stores in the U.K., Canada and 42 U.S. states.