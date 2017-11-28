Albertsons Cos. Partnering With Instacart At 1,800+ Stores

Albertsons Cos. has entered into an agreement with on-demand grocery delivery service Instacart to offer same-day deliveries in as little as an hour. When the platform is fully developed, Instacart customers will be able to choose from Albertsons Cos. banner stores across key market areas.

“Instacart’s extensive delivery network combined with Albertsons Companies’ existing home delivery services and established, robust e-commerce offering creates a fantastic customer proposition,” said Shane Sampson, Albertsons Cos. chief marketing and merchandising officer. “Customers can shop how, when and where they choose, with the convenient option of quick delivery straight to their doorsteps.”

Under the agreement, Instacart’s delivery service is expected to be available at more than 1,800 of Albertsons Cos.’ stores across the country by mid-2018.

“Families across the nation trust and rely on Albertsons Companies’ stores for their fresh groceries and everyday essentials,” said Apoorva Mehta, founder and CEO of Instacart. “We couldn’t be more excited to work with the company’s legendary brands from coast to coast to offer customers a new convenient, time-saving option for shopping at their neighborhood store.”

Albertsons Cos. says its current home delivery network and digital programs will continue to serve its growing customer base in existing markets. This year, the company began rolling out same-day delivery and “Drive-up & Go,” and acquired meal kit company Plated.

Albertsons Cos. operates stores across 35 states and D.C. under 20 banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs.

