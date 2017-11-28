Food Lion Celebrates ‘#GivingTuesday’ With $30,000 Donation

This “#GivingTuesday,” Food Lion will celebrate the season of giving with the gift of food. Food Lion Feeds, the philanthropic arm of Food Lion, will give $30,000 in gift cards to each of its 30 local partner food banks in the 10 states it serves to be distributed to food bank clients for holiday meals. In addition, Food Lion will donate $1,000, or the equivalent or 10,000 meals, to Feeding America. This donation is another way the company is giving through its “Holidays Without Hunger” seasonal campaign, which includes multiple in-store, food and financial donations to community partners.

“Food Lion is proud to join in this nationwide day of giving for the fourth consecutive year,” said Christy Phillips-Brown, director of external communications and community relations at Food Lion. “Programs like ‘Holidays Without Hunger’ and our hunger-relief partners, Feeding America and food banks in our key communities, help us make progress toward ending hunger in the towns and cities we serve.”

In addition, this holiday season, customers can join with Food Lion Feeds and make a cash or food donation to help end hunger in their community. Through Dec. 21, customers can purchase and donate a specially marked Holidays Without Hunger food box for $5, while supplies last, or make a cash donation at checkout. Food boxes are donated directly to a local food bank, food pantry or meal program. One hundred percent of cash donations benefit Feeding America and the local food bank where the donation was made.

With the goal of providing 500 million meals by the end of 2020, Food Lion Feeds already has donated approximately 345 million meals through in-store campaigns like Holidays Without Hunger, its food donation program and local donations and volunteerism.

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, North Carolina, since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 63,000 associates. It is a company of Delhaize America, a U.S. division of Royal Ahold Delhaize Group.

