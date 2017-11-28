Food Lion Unveils Deli Upgrades At Salisbury Store

Customers who shop at the Food Lion store located at 251 Faith Road in Salisbury, North Carolina, are noticing few changes. The store recently underwent a complete remodel of the deli department, “making it easier for customers to choose meals for their families with high-quality, quick, easy and affordable meal solutions,” the company says.

From fresh sandwiches prepared daily and heated upon request in less than three minutes, to hot bars featuring soups and double-battered by hand, never-frozen chicken and wings, to a pizza bar, to a selection of meal solutions, shoppers have a number of options for on-the-go meals.

The complete list of deli offerings includes:

Full-service hot pizza program

Hot wing and soup bar

Hand-battered chicken and tenders

Keurig coffee machine

Full-service panini/heated sandwich offerings

Frozen meal solutions case

Full-service salad/entrée offerings

Bulk rolls

Bread and pastry case

Refrigerated deli/bakery islands

The new deli officially launched on Nov. 16 with a sampling event for local customers as well as Food Lion associates and leaders.

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, North Carolina, since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 63,000 associates. It is a company of Delhaize America, a U.S. division of Zaandam-based Royal Ahold Delhaize Group.

