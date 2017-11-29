7-Eleven’s ‘7Rewards’ Program Expands To More Than Beverages

7Rewards, 7-Eleven‘s mobile customer loyalty app that earns users a free beverage for every six cups purchased, has expanded to enable customers to earn reward points for hundreds of other 7-Eleven product purchases.

After extensive successful testing in Canada, the updated 7Rewards app has landed in the U.S.

7Rewards recently expanded its program so customers could earn points on a wide range of eligible purchases – from a Big Gulp to chips to fresh food and more. Customers can earn 7Rewards bonus points on select items as well as receive digital coupons. Those enrolled do not have to have the coupons in their basket. Instead, customers simply scan an applicable item, and the digital coupons will be immediately applied allowing customers to get their rewards faster.

Scott Albert, 7-Eleven director of digital products, noted, “Now, we have extended that flexibility to 7Rewards which gives our most loyal customers the chance to reap even greater benefits beyond what they earn from beverage purchases.”

7Rewards users can redeem their points on a wide menu of top-selling items (including the free beverage offered with the original 7Rewards program) found within the app. The points program now offers several new ways to earn besides the in-app option. To sign up and earn points, customers can either download the app—which is available on the Apple store or Google Play—visit the 7Rewards online mobile website at 7Rewards.com or chat with the 7-Eleven bot on Messenger.

“Over 9 million users were enrolled in the original 7Rewards program encouraging 7-Eleven to expand and enhance the program to a points program,” said Tarang Sethia, 7-Eleven senior director of loyalty.

The enhancements to 7Rewards are key aspects of a company-wide initiative to create greater customer engagement by personalizing and customizing the customer experience, both in-store and through digital technologies. 7-Eleven updated the app specifically to make their customer’s experiences in and out of the store enjoyable.

” Our intent is to make every customer interaction valuable and delightful,” said Gurmeet Singh, 7-Eleven chief digital officer. “We are customer focused and constantly striving to find opportunities that create effortless interactions with the 7-Eleven brand.”