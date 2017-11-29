Camellia Brand Beans Gain Distribution Through Publix

Camellia Brand Beans have gained 1,000 new points of distribution via Publix grocery stores in six states—Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia—for its Camellia Red Kidney Beans, Great Northern and Large Lima Beans.

“With the Publix gains, Camellia Brand is emerging as a leader in the dried bean aisle. We’re excited to offer more consumers the top quality beans for which we’re known,” said Vince Hayward, CEO and fourth-generation owner of Camellia.

Other Camellia growth includes recent chainwide distribution at Winn-Dixie, as well as HEB, Randall’s and Tom Thumb in Texas. Walmart locations throughout the South, Piggly Wiggly Alabama stores and independent grocers also have bolstered the brand.

A family-owned company based in New Orleans, Louisiana, Camellia was founded in 1923, and according to Nielsen it produces the top-selling red kidney bean in the country, fueled by the growing popularity of New Orleans-style red beans and rice. Available in 18 varieties of beans, peas and lentils, as well as eight soup and dinner mixes, Camellia Beans are grown in the U.S. and are non-GMO.

