Cardinal Health Exec To Take The Helm At C&S Wholesale Grocers

C&S Wholesale Grocers has appointed Mike Duffy as CEO, effective Jan. 8, 2018. In this capacity, Duffy will assume leadership responsibility for C&S’s strategic development, customer satisfaction and day-to-day operations.

This appointment will allow Rick Cohen, C&S’s current CEO, to focus on his role as executive chairman of the board, leading the organization’s growth and innovation strategy, the company says.

“I have full confidence in Mike’s ability to lead C&S’s continued journey as the leading supply chain company in the food industry,” Cohen said. “He brings with him world class leadership and commercial skills and is an experienced operator with supply chain capabilities in procurement, warehouse management, logistics and distribution. I look forward to working closely with him, as we continue to provide exceptional service to our customers and valuable career opportunities to our employees.”

Duffy has spent more than 20 years building expertise through his work with Cardinal Health, the Gillette Co., and P&G following its acquisition of Gillette. He most recently has been serving as president of global manufacturing and supply chain at Cardinal Health. Duffy earned both a bachelor’s degree in operations research and a master’s degree in transportation from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He currently serves on the board of trustees for the Columbus Metropolitan Library, has previously been on the board of the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals, and served as president of the Corporate Advisory Council at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business (Master of Supply Chain Management program).

“I am honored to be joining the C&S team to continue and to build upon the impressive legacy of this organization,” Duffy said. “As I have gotten to know Rick and the leadership team, I understand the significant strengths that C&S offers to the industry, and I am excited to partner with the entire organization in driving the future success of the company.”

C&S, based in Keene, New Hampshire, is a wholesale grocery supply company serving more than 14,000 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with more than 140,000 different products.

