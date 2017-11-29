Chobani’s Brand Evolution Focuses On Wellness Message

Chobani, headquartered in Norwich, New York, has unveiled a major brand evolution in celebration of the 10th anniversary of its national distribution that began in 2008.

The company announced its visual identity with a new word-mark, packaging design and new products offered regionally.

“We make yogurt, but our business is wellness—for the fans who enjoy our products to the communities we operate in,” said Peter McGuinness, chief marketing and commercial officer for Chobani. “As we approached 10 years as a national brand, we spent the past 10 years focusing on the impact our company can and does have on communities across America using food as a force for good. That’s framing how we’re looking at the next decade, and our new packaging is the first glimpse into that. It’s a beautiful translation of our brand and our purpose that moves us closer to becoming a food-focused wellness company.”

Chobani’s vision to make universal wellness happen builds on the company’s founding mission to provide better food for more people. In it’s announcement, Chobani defined wellness and stated where the brand will invest to achieve it:

Nutritional Wellness: Scaling efforts to provide better food for more people.

Social Wellness: Increasing investment in the communities Chobani serves and the people who craft food.

Environmental Wellness: Building a supply chain that ensures the planet’s health.

New creative expression

Chobani is launching an evolution of the brand’s creative expression—“Fighting for Happily Ever After”—which is shaping everything from the brand’s packaging, website and campaigns to its cafés and more.

Chobani’s in-house creative team spent more than one year developing the evolved brand’s look and feel. According to the company, this evolution differentiates the brand at shelf and reflects the values of the company.

Expanding the product portfolio

Beginning in December, Chobani is rolling out its first-ever regional offering, Chobani with “A Hint of”—a blended Greek yogurt made with only natural ingredients, hand-selected varietal real fruits and spices for delicious flavor with less sweetness. Priced at $1.49 per 5.3-oz cup, “A Hint Of will” be available first in Pacific, Northeast and Florida markets and expand to national distribution in July 2018.

“A Hint of” features only natural sweeteners (9g sugar), high protein (12g), and a mildly sweet taste in five flavors:

Madagascar Vanilla Cinnamon

Wild Blueberry

Monterey Strawberry

Gili Cherry

Alphonso Mango

Chobani is also expanding its offerings across existing product platforms, including:

Smooth Strawberry Banana and Mixed Berry

Flip Honey Crunch Bunch

Flip Tropical Daybreak

Whole Milk Vanilla Chocolate Chunk

Limited Batch Cherry Vanilla Blended

Limited Batch Mint Chocolate Chunk

Limited Batch Flip Buttercrunch Blast

In February, the brand is planning a major commemoration of its 10th anniversary including activation for fans and initiatives focused on strengthening communities.

According to the company, Chobani’s current market share of overall yogurt (+20 percent) is the highest it has been on a sustained basis representing a 40 percent share of the Greek Yogurt segment. Absent low-performing brands, the category is showing 3.1 percent growth driven by Chobani’s record distribution, production and double-digit top-line growth.