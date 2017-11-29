NYC-Based Kosher Brands Name O’Brien New VP Of Sales

Kevin O’Brien has joined Hod Golan and Abeles & Heymann as VP of sales. O’Brien is responsible for managing and growing sales across the nation for both Glatt Kosher brands. The company is headquartered in New York City.

O’Brien brings more than 40 years’ experience in supermarket retail and related food business, store operations, procurement, merchandising, sales and marketing. His sales career spans store management in high-volume supermarkets to corporate roles in both ethnic and specialty as well as natural and organic foods.

O’Brien served as VP of sales at Manischewitz for more than 10 years and was responsible for direct growth and managing of top accounts as well as overseeing the sales, merchandising, consumer affairs and customer service departments and fostering positive distributor and retailer relationships.

O’Brien’s retail background also includes management positions at Pathmark, Wakefern-ShopRite and A&P.

“We are thrilled to add Kevin to our team, and with continuous growth across the U.S. we are having, we are confident he will lead the way to even more success and expansion,” said Seth Leavitt, Abeles & Heymann CEO.

O’Brien said, “I am thrilled to bring my strong background in kosher, ethnic and natural foods to help grow sales for these amazing, high quality kosher brands. I am confident that my 40 plus years of experience will help lead Hod Golan plus Abeles & Heymann to even greater heights across the U.S.”

“Kevin is a remarkable asset for our team and his vast sales and food expertise will open new doors for greater sales and distribution of the high quality meats produced by both A&H and Hod Golan,” said Micha Rakaby, president of Hod Golan.